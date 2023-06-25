Villa Resort On Koh Tao’s Rock Operates In Breach Of Laws

The Cape Shark Pool Villas Resort which was built into the rocks on Koh Tao, Koh Phangan District, Surat Thani Province was inspected by officers from the Forest Protection Operations Centre, headed by Dr. Yuthaphon Angkinan, Advisor to the Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources on Sunday, June 25.

Images were shared on social media and criticised for the way a resort was constructed in this natural area.

The owner of the resort, Mrs. Sunisa Laporte, admitted guilt and insisted she would restore the area after the resort’s construction without permission. There was also a sewer pipes that discharged untreated sewage into the ocean, against to government regulations.

The officer then forwarded the case to the Ko Pha Ngan police station so that she could be charged with violating a number of laws, including the Building Control Act, the Hotel Act, and the Promotion and Conservation of National Environmental Quality Act.

The resort was promoted on the website Agoda: “This property is in high demand!” It puts you close to attractions and interesting dining options. Rated 4 stars, this high-quality property provides guests with access to a massage, a restaurant, and an indoor pool on-site.

Since June 22, 2023, officials have prohibited people from using or entering any part of the building.