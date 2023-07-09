Reward 3 Million Baht to Find A Missing German Businessman

A police official at Nong Prue Police Station in Chonburi Province, said on July 8 that the family of Mr. Hans Peter Ralter Mack, a 62-year-old German businessman, came to report that he had gone missing since July 5 and sought the police for help in finding him.

He was last seen driving a grey Mercedes E 350, licence plate No. 7146, Bangkok behind the village of Swiss Paradise, Soi Maptato, Moo 13, Nong Prue Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province, towards Tung Klom Tan Man, Chaiyaphruek Road, Jomtien, Nong Prue Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province, on July 4.

His family has announced on social media if anyone finds his car, they will give a reward of 100,000 baht, and if anyone notified clues that could lead to find Mr. Mach, they will give a reward of 3,000,000 baht. Contact number is 086-3544161.

Ms. Piraya Bunmak, 24 years old, his Thai wife, who has lived with Mr. Mak for more than 5 years and has two sons said before her husband left home, he said he was going to talk to a foreign broker about land buying on Koh Samui, Surat Thani Province worth hundreds of millions of baht.