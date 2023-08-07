Koh Phangan Police Find Colombian Body Parts That A Spanish Chef Threw Into The Sea

Police in Koh Phangan, Surat Thani Province, continue to search for the Colombian body parts that a Spanish suspect confessed to throwing into the sea after discovering eight of them, including the skull, on August 6.

On August 3, the first body pieces of Edwin Miguel, a 44-year-old Colombian surgeon, were discovered in trash bags deposited on the cement yard at the Koh Phangan Municipal Solid Waste Disposal Centre. One day later, police found additional body fragments in the same location.

A 29-year-old Spanish chef, Daniel Jeronimo, had reported to the Ko Phangan Police Station on August 2 that Edwin Miguel, his Colombian friend had vanished. But later Daniel was detained on August 5 as the suspect of murdering and dismembering Edwin Miguel himself.

The Koh Samui Provincial Court issued a warrant for Daniel’s arrest on allegations of deliberate and premeditated murder as well as the secret burial, removal, or destruction of a body to conceal his death or cause of death.

Initially, Daniel denied the accusations, but later he confessed. He claimed that when Edwin requested sex, he became enraged and punched him until Edwin tumbled over his head into the tub of water, fell unconscious and died.

After that, he took the body apart, put the pieces in a suitcase, and threw it into the sea. The rest is put in a black bag and thrown in the trash.

However, the police don’t believe Daniel’s claim because there is consistent evidence that he was well-prepared. For example, he urged his boyfriend of more than a year, Edwin Miguel, to accompany him to the Full Moon Party on Koh Phangan. Daniel booked a room at the hotel with Edwin’s credit card.

The Colombian doctor also invested in Daniel’s restaurant in Spain. Because of this, the police suspected Daniel had a financial motive for killing Edwin. It is currently in the process of contacting Edwin’s family.

____

Previous report:

Spanish Guy Is Suspected of Murdering and Dismembering His Colombian Friend in Koh Phangan