Officials Quickly Remove A Baby Wild Elephant Due To Tiger Threat

An elephant calf that had strayed into Ban Taling Chan commune in Khonburi district, Nakhon Ratchasima province, is now in the care of Thap Lan National Park officials.

The officials made the decision on November 10 to relocate an elephant calf that had strayed into Ban Taling Chan commune in Khonburi district, Nakhon Ratchasima province since November 7. The reason for this decision was that the calf’s herd was moving further and further away, and tiger tracks had been discovered near the temporary enclosure that had been built to protect the elephant.

According to Saiprawat Chanthep, the head of Thap Lan National Park, “the suspected herd of the calf, with 30 elephants, moved far away from the point where officials discovered the calf. It is unlikely that the herd will return to rejoin the calf.”

To ensure the calf’s safety, the officials decided to remove it from the area immediately. A vet accompanied the elephant during the transport in the enclosure to alleviate any stress.

The transport was done by car from the forest area to a prepared boat crossing about 2 kilometers away. The enclosure was then loaded into a waiting car to travel the remaining 1 kilometer to the facility in Thap Lan National Park.

Throughout the journey, the calf showed signs of slight distress and occasionally made worried noises. However, its condition normalized again when it arrived at the new location. The calf is currently in good health and shows normal feeding behavior. However, there is concern about a leg injury to the right hind limb.

The vet used massage therapy to relax the calf, but refrained from direct medication to avoid possible side effects. Further investigations, including a definitive x-ray, are awaited before a decision is made on specific treatment.

Over the next few days, the veterinary team will provide the elephant with the best possible care to ensure its full recovery. The next step will be to check whether the calf can be reintegrated into its herd.

If this is not possible, options such as transferring it to an elephant camp in Chiang Mai or Surin provinces, where it will be cared for by experienced elephant carers, will be considered.

