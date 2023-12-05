How Wealthy Is The Trio “3P” General Who Led The Thailand Coup?

BANGKOK – The former leaders of the “3P” military group in the 2014 coup era, Prayut-Prawit-Pok, who inherited a long 9-year government before they quit the government in the May 14, 2023 general election, were found to have substantial assets.

Prayut, the leader of the 3P group, was identified as the richest man with 130 million baht. Prawit came in second with 89 million baht, and Pok was third with 34 million baht.

In accordance with the Former Political Office Holders Act, the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) on December 4 disclosed the assets and liabilities register of General Anupong Paojinda, or Big Pok, who was formerly Interior Minister. Together with his wife Kulya’s assets, the total amounted to 34 million baht with no debt.

Excluding the assets of General Anupong’s wife, he had assets of 23.7 million baht. This amount included memberships and shares in 3 golf courses totaling 1.71 million baht. Other assets included Patek Philippe and DateJust watches as well as short and long guns totaling 21 guns.

Big Pok does not currently hold a consultancy position and enjoys his free time playing golf with friends,

Earlier, on November 24, the NACC revealed that General Prayut Chan-o-cha and his wife are worth 130 million baht. Prayut owns nine guns, five cars, including a Porsche Panamera and a Mercedes Benz, and has deposited 13 million baht in cash.

He owns land in the provinces of Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima and Phetchaburi. Prayut’s nine wristwatches are worth three million baht.

At present, General Prayut Chan-ocha has taken over as Prime Minister. On December 2, Their Majesties the King and Queen granted him an audience to take the oath of allegiance before he took office in the Amporn Sathan Throne Room at Dusit Palace.

General Prawit Wongsuwan, also known as “Big Pom,” the former deputy junta chief, who is single, has total assets of 89 million baht, including five cars, nine rings, three properties in Bangkok and Pathum Thani province and debts of 757 baht.

However, what has caused much laughter and ridicule on social media is the alleged fortune. He only owns a TW Steel brand watch worth 15,000 baht, having previously been criticized and asked to investigate his ownership of a luxury watch, the Richard Mille, when he took office after the 2014 coup. The cheapest Richard Mille watch available in Bangkok costs around 3 million baht.

He had insisted that the watch was borrowed from a business associate and the diamond ring was a gift from his mother.

At present, General Prawit is the only person in the group who still holds a political position as chairman of the Phalang Pracharath Party. However, he does not hold a position in the government of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. .

He appears in public in a private capacity, such as presiding over the ordination ceremony at Wat Khao Samrong in Nakhon Phanom province and attending the Loy Krathong festival.

However, he has not participated in any activities of the current government. Even when Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin invited the leaders of all coalition parties to a dinner at the Spider Collection NW303 restaurant on November 8, he did not show up. Instead, he sent his younger brother, Patcharawat Wongsuwan, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment and the party’s general secretary, Thammanat Prompao, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives as his representatives.

The media suspect that he was disappointed not to have been appointed prime minister at the last election.

