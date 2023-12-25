Thai Immigration Police Explain Viral Passenger Queue Images

BANGKOK – On December 25, Immigration Police spokesman Pol. Maj. Gen. Cherngron Rimpadee verified video clips posted on foreigners’ Twitter accounts showing a huge queue of passengers waiting to have their passports checked.

Officials inspected VDO clips posted at about 1:44 a.m. on Dec. 25 showing people lining up to be checked into the country, a large line overflowing from the arrivals hall at the immigration gate at Suvarnabhumi airport, he said.

Between 12:00 a.m. and 2:00 a.m., there are roughly 22 inbound and outbound aircraft, with approximately 5,563 passengers pouring in and out at the same time. It was around 33% higher than usual due to compounded flight delays and a 1,000-person increase in total passenger flow.

The immigration police accelerated to activate officers for passport inspection in full force as soon as the wave of passengers poured in at the same moment, until they were able to inspect passengers in such a group from the point where the image was recorded. Moving all the way to the passport control lane took around 30 minutes, from 1:44 a.m. to 2:14 a.m., until it was totally emptied, he explained, along with displaying a confirmation image of the arrival screening hall.

“Typically, the time period from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. is critical.” Immigration will mobilise personnel to expedite the removal of passengers. “It took no more than 40 minutes, plus or minus a little,” the spokesman stated, holding up a timed image.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Cherngron stated that he would like to inform inbound passengers not to throw away their boarding passes. Immigration must record it in the system, according to the officials, so that it does not waste time.

He also affirmed that the Thai Immigration Bureau placed significant importance on providing convenience while following to security rules, particularly during the holiday season. The good news is that 70,000 people enter the nation each day, which is more than during the pre-pandemic period. According to government policy, this will serve to increase tourism.

