Russian Woman Who Loves Riding Scooter Dies in Sattahip Sea

CHONBURI – Officials at Sattahip Police Station in Chonburi Province began investigating the case of a Russian female body discovered in the sea near Bang Saray Beach, Village No. 2, Sattahip District, on February 28.

The body is Miss Masperovich, a 35-year-old Russian woman. She reportedly moved to Thailand with her Russian husband and one child. Mr. Preecha Pipatphon, the head of the Bang Saray rescue team, stated that he frequently spotted this woman riding an electric scooter around the streets of Bang Saray market.

Ratchanee Ruangrong, 63, a beach sweeper who discovered the body, claimed she was sweeping up leaves and garbage on Bang Saray Beach at 5:00 a.m. when she noticed an abandoned electric scooter. So she took a torch and searched along the coast, but there was no one there.

She continued collecting bottles on the beach until she reached the coastline, where she discovered the body of the foreign woman in the ocean. She called her, but received no response. As a result, she promptly summoned officials to conduct an investigation.

Miss Masperovich body was dressed in exercise clothing and sneakers. There were no signs of an attack. Authorities also discovered the deceased’s things on the beach, which included a jacket, a black scooter, a can of beer, 590 baht in cash, two phones, and a marijuana cigarette. They were kept as evidence.

The body was transferred to Bangkok Police Hospital for an autopsy and forensic examination. The reason of death is usually acknowledged within one day.

According to CCTV footage from the area nearby, the Russian woman was riding an electric scooter alone down the beachfront route on Tuesday night, around 9:30 p.m., then travelling from the road to the beach until the early hours of the morning. The investigators suspect she was in an accident and fell unconscious from a breakwater around 1-2 metres high, causing death by drowning.