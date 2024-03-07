Russians Arrested for Illegally Doing Car Rental Business in Phuket

PHUKET – Provincial Police Region 8 officers led investigators into Phuket Province to examine visitors unlawfully operating a car rental business without authorization. Later, three Russians—Mr. Stepan is 38 years old, Mr. Dmitri is 34 years old, and Mr. Roman is 43 years old—were arrested at the car rental company on Sri Sunthon Road, Choeng Thale Subdistrict, Thalang District.

Police seized evidence from the company Boomerang Car & Bike Rental including: 1. CCTV recording server, brand HIKVISION, 2. Four sets of car rental contracts, two sheets each, 3. Two sheets of documents showing employee work schedules, 4. Four sheets of car rental rate documents, 5. Copies of certification letters. Company registration 21 sheets.

Investigators discovered that this company supplied cars and motorcycle rentals to tourists. Foreigners ran it, including the managing director, and employed foreign workers without work permits.

During the inquiry, police saw that the company office had a constant flow of foreign customers in and out, as well as two foreigners seated at the workplace. On the table, there is a computer and numerous documents that help customers prepare car rental documents, providing guidance to clients who contact the company.

The first individual was accused of “hiring foreigners without a work permit to work. The second and third accused were charged with being foreign workers without a work permit.

Meanwhile, Phuket Tourist Police arrested another Russian man, 37-year-old Mr. Andréi, who illegally opened a currency exchange office called Money Station in Sakhu Subdistrict, Thalang District. He was charged with being an alien living in the Kingdom of Thailand with expired permission and working without permission.

