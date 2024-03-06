The Thai-Filipino Ladyboys Battle Has Been Resolved

BANGKOK – A Filipino ladyboy, Ivy, and a 29-year-old Thai guy, Champ, have reached an agreement following the disputed clash between a group of Thai ladyboys and Filipino transgenders two days ago. Both parties expressed gratitude and apologies to each other at Lumpini Police Station on Wednesday.

Officials from the Philippine Embassy in Thailand and the Immigration Police also participated in the negotiations after this incident became media headlines.

The incident began late Monday and early Tuesday, March 6, when an angry group of hundreds of Thai people attacked the Filipino transgender persons in front of a hotel on Sukhumvit Soi 11, causing injuries on both sides.

According to reports, a group of twenty Filipino transgender people had previously attacked six Thais and then shared video footage on social media to mock them.

Ivy dropped her complaint against Champ, and the man paid 10,000 baht in medical expenses for her. She stated that she wants to permanently resolve the issue. She does not want to pursue legal action against anyone else. She currently has no intentions to return to Thailand or what to do. However, after 14 days of treatment, she will return to the Philippines.

Champ expressed his gratitude to the Filipinos for being willing to compromise. It has helped him to file a lawsuit. When it ends this way, the relationship will improve. Ivy did not file any claims after he gave her 10,000 baht for medication, and he apologised. At that time, he was enraged and acted violently. He shouldn’t have done that.

According to the police, two Filipinos involved in the violence, Miranda and Castro, had already been sued at Pathumwan District Court on the charge of planning to assault another person, causing physical harm, and were fined 5,000 baht each. They would then be transferred to immigration for removal from the country.

“I’d like to apologise to the Thai people. I love Thais and Filipinos alike. I apologise to everyone involved in the event. I just misunderstood; however, it is considered a good lesson for us. “I hope everything’s fine,” one of them said.

