Samui Task Force Cracks Down on 52 Foreign Villas with Hidden Rentals

KOH SAMUI — The task force addressing state land encroachment on Samui Island is preparing to prosecute the owners of 52 villas for violating three laws: the Hotel Act, the Environmental Act, and the Building Control Act.

The Internal Security Operations Command Region 4 received complaints about construction on steep terrain in Koh Samui, Surat Thani Province, violating environmental and building control laws. Some properties were also operating as unlicensed hotels.

Local sources revealed that Chinese investors leased land for 30 years from Thai companies to build villas for sale to foreigners and rent out nightly through Airbnb without proper hotel registration. This affects tourism, legal hotel businesses, and results in lost tax revenue.

On June 26, the task force inspected Khao Chaweng Noi area in Bo Put Sub-district, finding two unusual villa sites on steep terrain. The 52 villas are built on eight plots totaling 19 rai, exceeding the legally allowed slope for construction and offering nightly rentals.

Advertisement

The 52 three-story reinforced concrete villas were in various stages of construction. No owners, caretakers, or workers were present during the inspection. Officials recorded their findings and tagged the buildings.

A Russian tourist staying at one villa informed officials that they booked online with a foreign owner, paying 3,500 baht per night for four nights.

Col. Dusit Kesornkaew, the task force leader, stated that construction began in 2018 and continues to date. Irregularities include lack of building permits, construction on slopes exceeding 140 meters (where 70% of the area should remain vacant), and violations of the Hotel Act. He also noted the absence of a reception area, with bookings made directly with overseas villa owners.

He advised investors to comply with laws and not be misled by those exploiting loopholes in foreign business regulations to evade taxes. He suggested that investors check with Samui City Municipality and the local ISOC team about construction regulations for sloped areas before proceeding with any projects.

Advertisement

_____

Related story: