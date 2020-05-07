3 New Infections Confirmed, Gov’t Plans More Venue Reopenings

BANGKOK — Thailand reported three new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, though the government planned to ease restrictions on businesses next week.

Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration, said two of the new patients were those who returned from Kazakhstan and were held under a quarantine facility. Another patient was found during an active case finding strategy in Yala province.

The center did not confirm the case of a navy officer who is suspected of contracting the virus as reported earlier by the media today.

Taweesin said PM Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered outbreak control measures and quarantine schemes to remain strictly enforced during a COVID-19 response center meeting this morning.

He urged workplaces to continue their work from home practice to avoid congestion in public spaces.

The spokesman also said officials are discussing the possibility of closing down elderly day care centers, while reopening home improvement stores and financial services, though the proposals are yet to be approved by the Cabinet.

He also gave a rough timeline for the second phase of business reopening, which is expected to be announced on May 17.

Taweesin said a number of venues, believed to include shopping malls, should be set to open in the upcoming week if the pandemic situation remains stable.

Thailand has reported 2,992 cumulative cases of infection and 55 deaths so far. As of Thursday, 165 infected patients are being treated at hospital, while 2,992 patients have recovered.