Navy Sailor Suspected of Having COVID-19

BANGKOK — The navy said Thursday it’s waiting for test results to confirm whether one of its officers contracted the coronavirus.

Navy spokesman Vice Adm. Prachachat Sirisawad said a navy officer previously tested positive for the coronavirus, but another test turned out to be negative. The navy then ran another test on him and the results are yet to be released, he said.

The unidentified officer was sent to a checkup after he injured his leg while playing sepak takraw, Prcachachat said. During his checkup, doctors reportedly found he had COVID-19.

However, he tested negative for the coronavirus upon his second test on Tuesday. He was tested for a third time on Wednesday. The results, sent to Chulalongkorn Hospital, are expected to be available later today.

Prachachat said that 14 other officers who have come into close contact with the seaman were placed under quarantine as a safety precaution.

