Rail Commuters Instructed to Observe Social Distancing

BANGKOK (Xinhua) — Thailand’s Department of Rail Transport on Wednesday has advised commuters to observe social distancing rule on public transport across the country.

The department had earlier granted the release of additional train services after several lockdown measures were eased.

“After the government eased its disease control measures and allowed some businesses and places to reopen, the number of electric train commuters nearly reached 400,000 on May 4,” said Sorapong Paitoonpong, director-general of the Ministry of Transport’s Rail Department.

He said that the traffic showed a 100 percent increase from 189,000 passengers on May 1.

The number of electric train commuters would further rise on Thursday after Wednesday’s Visakha Bucha public holiday, said Sorapong.

Commuters are suggested to prepare more travel time, wear face masks while being on mass transit train systems and conduct social distancing to help prevent the virus.

Last Tuesday after the lifting of several lockdown measures, Bangkok’s sky train commuters were seen crowding at stations and inside the trains.

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had earlier issued stern warnings to urge people observe safe distancing.