3 Foreigners Nabbed for Breaching Pattaya’s Virus Beach Closure

PATTAYA — Police in Pattaya resort town said Saturday they arrested three foreigners who were caught swimming in the sea.

The three were charged with violating health official’s instructions, which closed off Pattaya Beach from visitors in a bid to deter public gatherings and contain the coronavirus infection.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 100,000 baht fine. Police did not identify the three foreigners by names or nationalities.

Officers said they found the trio swimming by using a drone to patrol Pattaya’s coastlines and look for any violators of the closure order.