Ex-Cop Misses Flight, Smashes Airport Computer (Video)

BANGKOK — A former policeman who damaged a computer at Don Mueang Airport after missing his flight may not face any legal action at all, police said Monday.

The ex-police colonel, whose name was not released by the investigators, reportedly arrived with his wife at 5:56pm for the 6pm flight they booked. Although a video shows the man smashing a computer in anger, a local police commander said no one has been charged for the altercation so far.

“Depending on who owned the property that was damaged, the process of this case will be different,” Police Col. Rungsun Sornsing of Don Mueang police said. “The extent of the damage was still under investigation.”

He added, “Property destruction is an offense that can be settled. The company can choose not to continue to pursue it.”

The boarding time for the Bangkok-Khon Kaen flight was 5.20pm. The former policeman’s wife was also seen berating the airport staff for refusing to let her board the plane.

Police spokesman Col. Kissana Phattanacharoen said Sunday that the former officer’s actions are completely unrelated to the current police force.

Airports of Thailand rent their airport computers from Samart Corporation. A receptionist said employees seen in the viral video were not available for comment.

The former colonel served at Na Mon Police Station in Kalasin province before quitting in 2014 due to personal reasons, media reports say.