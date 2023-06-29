A Female Passenger Loses Her Leg in Shocking Accident at Don Mueang Airport

A serious accident occurred at Don Mueang Airport, Bangkok, about 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, June 29. A 57-year-old female passenger who was supposed to board a flight to Nakhon Srithammarat province lost her lower left leg above the knee after a bag hit her, causing her to fall and be pulled into a moving walkway.

The incident took place on the South Corridor between Pier 4 and Pier 5, Domestic Terminal 2. She was rushed to the hospital. The Airport is covering the medical fees.

Engineers have been deployed to investigate and Karan Tanakuljirapat, director of the Airport said the moving walkway was made in Japan by a reputable firm and used by many other airports abroad and Airport staff check the moving walkway every three hours.

Karan said at a press conference that the moving walkway which crushed a passenger’s leg has been in service since 1996 and is due to be replaced in 2025. At the time of the incident, the sensor did not work.

Back in 2019, a passenger narrowly escaped having his foot crushed after a partially broken skirt of a moving walkway sucked his slipper but he managed to let loose his foot just in time.