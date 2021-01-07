Man Shot Dead At Funeral For Refusing to Wear a Mask

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT — An elderly man was charged with murder Thursday after police and witnesses said he gunned down a guest at a funeral for not wearing a face mask.

Police say Jumnean Sri-orn, 73, shot dead his victim, Samran Tawai, 50, around midnight at the funeral in Chaweng district. Jumnean reportedly had a heated argument with Samran, berating him for not wearing a mask to the event, though an investigator said the pair didn’t get along.

“They had many pre-existing personal problems,” Col. Sutat Songsayom of Chawang Police said by phone Thursday. “I can’t tell you what they are, since they’re personal.”

Jumnean got onto his motorcycle to leave, but Samran pushed him off the bike, witnesses said.

“I know you’re carrying a gun, but you’re too chicken to shoot,” Samram was quoted as saying by eyewitnesses. Jumnean then pulled out his .357 and shot Samran in the face.

One of the funeral attendants was a policeman, who quickly apprehended Jumnean at the scene.

Jumnean has been charged with murder and carrying firearm without permit; police say he confessed to the charges. He faces a lifetime imprisonment if found guilty.