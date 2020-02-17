TOKYO (Kyodo) — The Imperial Household Agency said Monday it has canceled a birthday event for Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace scheduled on the weekend due to concern that the public event could contribute to the spread of the new coronavirus.

The birthday address on Sunday would have been the first by the emperor, who will turn 60, since his accession to the throne on May 1 last year. His father, former Emperor Akihito, became the first Japanese monarch to abdicate in over 200 years when he stepped down on April 30.

