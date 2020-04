KOCHI, Japan (Kyodo) — Japan’s Yosakoi Festival has been cancelled for the first time in its 66-year history, as the new coronavirus continues to spread across the country, its organizers said Monday.

The festival, which started in 1954 in western Japan’s Kochi Prefecture, had previously been partially abandoned due to bad weather and other issues, but never before in its entirety. This year’s festival was scheduled for Aug. 9-12.

