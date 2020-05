MATSUYAMA, Japan (Kyodo) — A strip theater in the famous Dogo hot spring resort in western Japan has been forced to look to crowdfunding to ensure it can survive the coronavirus spread with tourists and longtime customers staying away.

The Japanese striptease industry has shrunk over the years but “New Dogo Music” in Matsuyama, Ehime Prefecture, has managed to stay afloat by changing the perception of its offerings.

