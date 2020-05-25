Japan to End State of Emergency Over Coronavirus Crisis

TOKYO (Kyodo) — Japan is expected to end its state of emergency over the coronavirus crisis Monday, easing curbs on economic activity that are in place in Tokyo and four other prefectures ahead of schedule, with the spread of infections brought under control.

An advisory panel endorsed the government’s plan to lift the emergency in the Tokyo metropolitan area including Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama, as well as in Hokkaido in northern Japan, economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said.

