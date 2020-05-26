Japan Hotels Offer Free Stays for Stranded Foreigners

TOKYO (Kyodo) — Some hotels and a university are offering free accommodation to foreigners who are stranded in Japan because their home countries have closed the borders due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

The Kaname Inn Tatemachi, a hotel in the popular tourist spot of Kanazawa in central Japan’s Ishikawa Prefecture, has even taken out bank loans totaling 80 million yen ($742,000) to help it provide assistance. Its operator said it hopes to “repay foreigners who have come to Japan for sightseeing.”

