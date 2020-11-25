Japan PM Defends Travel Subsidy Program Amid Virus Resurgence

TOKYO (Kyodo) — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday defended his government’s decision to continue its economy-boosting travel subsidy campaign, repeating his claim that there is no evidence it caused the nation’s recent coronavirus resurgence.

His remarks at a budget committee meeting in the House of Representatives came a day after the government said it will exclude Sapporo and Osaka from the subsidy program due to an increase in the number of infections in the two cities.

