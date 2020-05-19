Temple Where 6 Killed by Army is Shut on Anniversary

BANGKOK — The temple in downtown Bangkok where soldiers gunned down six people was closed on the 10th anniversary of the deadly crackdown.

A sign posted in front of Wat Pathum Wanaram said the site is closed for “disinfection” from May 18 to 20. A similar rationale was given by a school that closed down its building during an ongoing anti-government student protest in February.

The temple was designated as a “safe zone” when the military dispersed the Redshirt protests on May 19, 2010. Six people taking refuge inside, including three volunteer medics, were shot dead on the same evening by soldiers perched on a nearby elevated rail track.

