Are Sexy Pretties Returning to Motor Shows?

BANGKOK — Sick of seeing motor show models wear traditional Thai costumes? Then 2019 may be your year.

Flesh-hungry photographers and motorheads were rejoicing Tuesday at the Bangkok International Motor Show 2019 to see the return of leather crop tops and hot pants after almost two years of promotional models, or pretties, wearing relatively conservative attire.

The Ministry of Culture have always kept their eye on the overtly sexual outfits and displays of sexuality at motor shows, encouraging them to display “Thainess” instead. Then with King Rama IX’s death in 2016, that year’s December motor show had models dressing in Thai traditional costumes, or mourning black.

Since then, model attire has been mostly demure, featuring sci-fi cocktail dresses and biker attire – until now. Has the barometer of cultural conservatism swung back the other way?

The motor show opens to the public tomorrow through April 7 at Impact Muang Thong Thani.

