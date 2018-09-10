Thai Compassion For Rohingya Wins Big in Venice

BANGKOK — A Thai movie dedicated to Rohingya refugees scored a premier prize at the world’s oldest film festival on the weekend.

“Manta Ray,” or “Kraben Rahu,” won the Orizzonti Award for best film Saturday night at the 75th Venice International Film Festival. It’s said to be the first Thai movie to win the prestigious award.

The film, which was the directorial debut of Phuttiphong Aroonpheng, is set in a Thai coastal village where a boat carrying Rohingya boat people founders, drowning many. It focuses on a fisherman who rescues an unconscious stranger who turns out to be mute, and nurses him in his home.

The film is now on its way to the Toronto Film Festival. It’s still unknown when the movie will show in Thailand.

Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that the announcement took place on Sunday. In fact, the announcement occurred on Saturday. We’re sorry about the error.