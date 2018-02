BANGKOK — Is your pocket ready for more concerts? Sam Smith will hold a concert in Bangkok for the first time.

Best known for “Stay With Me,” “I’m Not the Only One” and “Too Good at Goodbyes,” English singer-songwriter Sam Smith will be making his Bangkok debut in October, organizer Bec-Tero Entertainment announced Wednesday afternoon.

The Thrill of It All Tour will take place on Oct. 28 at Impact Arena Muang Thong Thani. More details will be revealed at a later date.