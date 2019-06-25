Grammy-Winning ‘Daniel Caesar’ Performs in Bangkok Next Month

BANGKOK — Snuggle up with your boo to Daniel Caesar’s smooth R&B beats at his Impact Muang Thong Thani concert next month.

Canadian Daniel Caesar is coming to “Get You” on July 25, at a concert in the Thunder Dome at Impact Muang Thong Thani starting 7pm.

Tickets are on sale now at 2,600 baht.

Born Ashton Simmonds, the 24-year-old released EPs “Praise Break” (2014) and “Pilgrim’s Paradise” (2015), before launching the album “Freudian” in 2017. “Freudian” was nominated for Best R&B album at the Grammy’s that year, while the single “Get You” was nominated for Best R&B Performance.

During February’s Grammy awards, Caesar won Best R&B Performance for the single “Best Part.”