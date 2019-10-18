Calvin Harris, Zedd, and Skrillex To Lead This Year’s 808 Fest

BANGKOK — Big-name DJs like Calvin Harris, Zedd, and Skrillex are coming to drop lots of beats for EDM fans at an annual music festival this Dec.

Returning for its seventh year, the 808 Festival can still keep its excitement as it announced Wednesday the first lineup that includes Scottish DJ-producer Calvin Harris, who will perform in the capital for the first time and is known for electronic smash-hits like “Summer,” “My Way,” and “Feel So Close.

Joining the party will be American DJ-singer Skrillex, who is arguably one of the greatest pioneers of dubstep music. Debuted in 2004, it takes him over the course of 15 years to sweep eight Grammy Awards along his way with ear-kicking tracks like “Bangarang,” “Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites,” and “Where Are Ü Now.”

Russian-German DJ-producer Zedd will also take the decks. Although he is best recognized for his electro house music like “Clarity” and “Stay the Night,” the reportedly classical-trained musician also draws elements of classical and dubstep into his works like “Stache.”

The three-day music festival will run from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8 at BITEC Bangna. Tickets are on sale now for 3,345 baht via Ticketmelon. Attendees must be 20 and up.