Airport Food Too Pricey? Don’t Eat There: Tourism Minister

BANGKOK — The new top tourism official had some straight talk for anyone unhappy about airport food prices: Don’t eat at the airport.

Weerasak Kowsurat, tourism and sports minister, said Wednesday evening that people should fill their stomach before heading to the airport so they don’t have to deal with expensive food and drinks.

“Many people, including me, avoid eating inside the airports,” Weerasak said. “[We’d] eat something before arriving, or we’d wait until we get food served on the plane, or else we’d eat at the destination we’re flying to.”

Weerasak’s gave his official common-sense take on things after a Bangkok-based businessman’s complaint about bottled water prices Monday sparked a broad discussion of the issue.

Weerasak said the man misunderstood things since a water bottle can be found for 10 baht while bottles of mineral water are sold from 25 baht to 50 baht, depending on the retailer.

There are also free water fountains and affordable foodsellers such as food courts available inside most airports as an alternative for budget travelers, he added.

