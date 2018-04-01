Thai Police to Prohibit Pointing in Pressers

BANGKOK — The time-honored tradition of Thais pointing at suspects and inanimate objects and pretty much anything will soon come to an end.

In a statement released to the media today, police commissioner Tipchak Pumpanmuang said pointing will no longer be allowed at police news conferences. The practice, while helpful for audiences to see who the bad guy is and whatnot, is humiliating due to being frequently ridiculed on social media, Gen. Tipchak said.

“I’m pointing at you, ThaiVisa forum trolls,” the nation’s top cop said in the statement.

In lieu of pointing, red circles around subjects will become mandatory in all photos published by the media.