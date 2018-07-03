Parents to Phone Cave Boys This Afternoon

CHIANG RAI — Family members of the 12 boys and their soccer coach stuck in a cave for nine days will finally talk to their loved ones Tuesday by phone.

The Chiang Rai governor said the parents of the boys stuck in Tham Luang Nang Non will be able to talk to them via a telephone line taken into the cave by SEAL units.

“Today we will connect a telephone line from SEAL base at Chamber No. 3 to the parents and guardians,” Chiang Rai Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn said Tuesday morning.

Water in the cave is about knee-deep, but it’s neck-deep in the chamber. Seven SEAL divers are still in the cave and will take about six hours to travel back to base camp, Narongsak said.

A Khaosod reporter at the scene said they’re not allowed into the area where parents are resting, because they leaked a year-old photo of the boys to the press. In confusion, media outlets disseminated it, thinking that it had just been taken in the cave.