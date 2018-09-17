Woman Injured After Fainting Near BTS Mo Chit Track

BANGKOK — A woman fainted Monday on the BTS Mo Chit platform, causing a brief service disruption during the morning rush hour.

The woman sustained minor injuries when she fainted near the track at about 8:30am as the train was arriving, knocking herself against a carriage, according to the crowdsourced information page What’s Wrong With the BTS Today.

The post added that the platform had to be blocked off, leading to throngs of passengers waiting to enter the station.

The BTS later confirmed the incident on its official Twitter account. It said station staff immediately attended to the woman. She was taken to the hospital.

The incident prompted another wave of online demand from commuters, calling the operator to install platform barriers at every station to prevent fatal accidents.

Last month, a woman fainted and fell onto a BTS Ratchathewi track but was rescued in time and suffered only minor injuries. This followed two other such accidents in 2014.

In 2017, a pregnant woman died when she fell onto an Airport Rail Link track in Ban Thap Chang Station and was crushed by an incoming train.