City Hall to Launch BTS Extension with Free Service

BANGKOK — The new BTS Skytrain extension line to Samut Prakan province will be free when it first opens, the Bangkok Governor said Tuesday.

As a way to ease the financial burden on the capital’s residents, Gov. Aswin Kwanmuang said the 13-kilometer line of city rail network – connecting Bearing station to the southern metro Bangkok area – would be free until about the first half of next year after it opens Dec. 5 for Father’s Day.

He said City Hall is still discussing with the skytrain operator to decide how many months the free service will last.

The construction of the extension – comprising nine stations – started in 2012. The first station of this line, Samrong, opened in April last year.

Aswin said the fare of the whole BTS network would range from 15 to 65 baht. The maximum price was lowered from 136 baht.