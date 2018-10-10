5 More Arrested in Snooker Gunfight Investigation

BANGKOK — Five more people were arrested in connection to a deadly gunbattle that killed a foreign tourist earlier this week in Bangkok.

Police announced the arrests Wednesday after they raided 12 buildings to look for evidence related to the shootout, which they said involved two rival gangs. An Indian tourist was killed in the crossfire and four others were wounded.

Col. Nakarin Sukhonthawit said 11 arrest warrants have been issued. Five suspects remain on the run.

Police said the fight broke out Sunday night between two gangs at a parking lot of the Watergate Pavillion shopping mall in Ratchathewi district. The two gangs were reportedly playing snooker in a nearby bar before they got into a heated argument, which escalated into a gun battle.

Col. Nakarin said multiple firearms was used in the incident, including an assault rifle, at least two handguns and a hunting rifle.