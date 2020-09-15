Gov’t Hints at Extra Holidays Planned For Nov.

BANGKOK — Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam on Tuesday said the government is considering a plan to declare additional holidays in an effort to encourage domestic tourism.

Wissanu did not give specific dates, but he said the extra holidays are likely to take place at the beginning of November. The latest long weekend earlier this month had seen a surge in cash flows in many provinces, which helped the struggling tourism sector, he said.

“We’re aiming for the first or second week of November,” Wissanu said. “It will stretch from a weekend, so there will be four days in total to boost tourism.”

Wissanu said the tourism ministry will determine the final date.

The government had previously postponed Songkran holidays to avoid coronavirus infection. The holidays were scrapped in April, when the pandemic threat was at its highest in the country, and substituted the three-day holiday in July, August, and September.