Alex, The Four-legged Receptionist of Mahidol University

The Mahidol University Nakhon Sawan Campus, which is located in Khao Thong Subdistrict, Phayuha Khiri District, Nakhon Sawan Province, has a new popular receptionist in front of the university building. He has four legs instead of two.

Mr Alexander Khaimuan, or Alex, is a four-year-old Thai dog who runs out to greet visitors to the Mahidol building.

Alex, according to one student, is a very cute puppy. He is a friendly, energetic dog who runs out to greet students in front of the building every morning.

“They adored him and treated him with kindness. He’s never bitten anyone. He let everyone to touch him. “When we fed him, Alex would smile happily for us,” a female student observed.

Alex has been fed by university professors and students since he was a child while guarding the building. With a cute personality that is lively, good-natured, pleasant with everyone, and smart, the university has formally appointed him to be an official receptionist with a hard identity card connected to the strap around his neck.

Tippawan Rueangrojrung, a university academic, revealed that when she first saw Alexander, he was a stray dog who had wandered into the university’s grounds. He began on the outside in the dormitory zone before gradually advancing towards the Mahidol building.

“At the time, I noticed that he was a handsome dog.” He was always having fun with the students. “Do you come to stay and look after the building?” I asked. and “There will be someone to take care of you.” It looked that he understood; he then came to stay in the building, followed by two other dogs. The university had now registered them all for vaccination and sterilisation.

To keep the dogs’ diet under control, the university placed a sign requiring anyone who wants to feed the dogs to do so after 2:00 p.m.

