‘Lisa Blackpink’ MV Turns Ancient Headgear Into Pop Icon

BANGKOK — Vendors at wholesale markets in Bangkok report a surge in the sale of traditional golden headgears after Thai-born K-pop star “Lisa Blackpink” wore one in a recent hit music video.

“Lalisa” is the first solo song by Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban of the Blackpink girl group. The video, which has gained more than 100 million views on YouTube since its debut on Friday, features a scene showing Lisa wearing the traditional headdress while sitting on a golden throne.

The pointed headgear, commonly known as chada, is typically worn during traditional dances and religious rituals, but vendors in Pahurat and Sampeng markets said many people have been buying them since Lisa’s video dropped.

Chalita Thongdeetae, a shop owner in Pahurat, said she started receiving orders for chada soon after the MV was released. She said the fad helped revive businesses in the Pahurat neighborhood, which has been suffering under the coronavirus pandemic.

“The lively atmosphere returned here. Many vendors get to sell their goods once again,” Chalita said. “I’d like to thank Lisa very much for bringing back this atmosphere.”

Many netizens also posted photos and videos of themselves wearing chada on social media, especially on TikTok application, where they imitated Lisa’s dances.