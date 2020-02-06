‘Very Fest’ Lineup for March is Out: Joji, Niki, Bruno Major

BANGKOK — The major headliners for this year’s Very Festival on March 14 include an Indonesian diva, Japanese-Australian R&B artist, and indie Britpop singer.

Niki, Joji, and Bruno Major will take the stage at the Very Festival Spring Break music fest on March 14 at the Thunderdome at Impact Muang Thong Thani.

Bruno Major is set to go on at 6pm, Niki at 7:45, and Joji at 9:15pm. Three more artists, yet to be announced, will go on at 1:30pm, 3pm, and 4:30pm, respectively.

Tickets cost 2,800 baht. Doors open at noon.

Niki, or Nicole Zefanya, is a 21-year old Indonesian singer known for singles like “lowkey” and “Indigo.”

Joji, or George Kusunoki Miller, pivoted from YouTube comedy to R&B and lo-fit hits such as “Slow Dancing in the Dark” from his “Ballads 1” album.

Bruno Major’s gentle ballads include “Easily” and those in his “A Song for Every Moon” album.