Khaosod to Raise COVID-19 Funds With Charity Concert

BANGKOK — Thai rock and “song for life” stars are set to hit the stage with an online charity concert hosted by Khaosod news organization next week.

The lineup, which includes Aed Carabao, Pu Pongsit, Fly’s lead vocal Samran “Erd” Chuayjumnaeg, and Hin Lek Fai’s Pathompong “Pong” Sombatpiboon, will turn your quarantine living room into an energetic rock stage on May 23, starting at 5pm.

The concert will be broadcasted live via Khaosod’s Facebook and YouTube channels, as well as AIS Play app.

It’s free to watch and moshpit, though donations are strongly encouraged. All proceeds will go to a fund helping rural hospitals to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.