‘Justin Bieber’ Coming to Bangkok in November

BANGKOK — Get ready for some “Peaches” because Canadian pop icon Justin Bieber is coming back to the capital this November.

As part of his Justice World Tour, Bieber will perform at Rajamangala National Stadium on November 6. Tickets will go on sale online from 10am on April 29 and will cost between 2,500 and 16,500 baht. Higher-priced tickets come with limited edition merch.

Bangkok came as the latest addition to the Southeast Asian leg of Bieber’s world tour, only to be confirmed by promoter AEG in a Facebook tease dropped Friday. The concert will be the second time Bieber performs in Bangkok after his first live gig in the capital in 2013.

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration permitted events such as concerts to be held “as deemed appropriate” in provinces designated as pivot tourism “Blue Zone,” which include Bangkok and major tourist destinations such as Phuket and Chonburi.

The Justice World Tour is the 28-year-old star’s latest concert tour to promote his latest album of the same name released last month, which includes smash hits such as “Ghost” and “Holy” (with Chance the Rapper). All the six singles in the album soared to the top of the US Billboard Hot 100.