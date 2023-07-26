Thailand Charges Foreigners Higher Fees To Enter Historical Sites

The Cabinet meeting on July 25 approved the proposal to increase entrance fees for foreigners at historic sites. The revised rates apply to registered historical sites and 72 national museums, except that Thai nationals will retain the same rates as they have since 2008.

The revised entrance fees for historical sites are as follows:

Historical parks for Thai nationals: 20 baht per person, for foreign nationals: 120-200 baht (previously 100 baht). Archeological sites or significant places for Thai nationals: 10-20 baht per person, for foreign nationals: 80-120 baht (previously 50-100 baht).

As for admission fees to national museums, the new rates are:

Small national museums for Thai nationals: 10 baht per person, for foreign nationals: 80 baht (previously 50 baht). Medium-sized national museums for Thai nationals: 10-20 baht per person, for foreign nationals: 120 baht (previously 50-100 baht). Large national museums for Thai nationals: 20-30 baht per person, for foreign nationals: 200 baht (previously 100-150 baht).

For highly visited national museums, such as the National Museum in Bangkok, the following new rates apply to Thai nationals: 30 baht per person and for foreign nationals: 240 baht (previously 200 baht).

In addition, four other registered historic sites and national museums that previously charged fees for the rental of foreign language audio guides will now eliminate the fee. These sites are:

Historical Park – Sdok Kok Thanom, Khok Sung District, Sakaeo Wat Kudi Dao, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya. Nakhon Nayok National Museum, Mueang Nakhon Nayok District, Nakhon Nayok. Surin National Museum, Mueang Surin District, Surin.

The government spokesperson, Tipanan Sirichana stated that “entrance fees for Thai nationals will remain unchanged to promote learning, preserve cultural heritage, and foster a sense of national identity across all generations without increasing the financial burden of tourism on Thai citizens.”

