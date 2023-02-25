Similan Islands Now Receive Over 2,000 Visitors per Day

Revenue from entrance fees for the Similan Islands reaches 1 million baht per day and the average number of visitors is around 2,000 – 2,500 people per day.

It is reported that Similan Island, located among other larger islands in Phang Nga Province, had about 1,500 – 2,000 visitors daily between January and February 21.

Established as a national park in 1982, Similan Islands are an archipelago of 11 islands in the Andaman Sea, 70 km off the coast in Phang Nga Province.

The island is known for its beauty both on the ground and underwater, with coral reefs and the diving experience. The high season is between November and April.

According to national park statistics, a total of 50,299 people visited the island in January, 11,911 Thais and another 38,388 international tourists. This brought in revenue from entrance fees of about 20 million baht.

From 12 to 21 February, the average number of visitors is around 2,000 – 2,500 people per day. The national park estimates that this will bring in no less than 25 – 30 million baht, or about 900,000 to 1 million per day.

_______

Related Articles