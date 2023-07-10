The Fate Of Missing German Businessman Is Concerned

The inquiry into the disappearance of Mr. Hans Peter Ralter Mack, a German real estate businessman, 62, since July 4 is still ongoing, but it has revealed that his fate is not looking good.

His family has announced on social media if anyone finds his car, they will give a reward of 100,000 baht, and if anyone notified clues that could lead to find Mr. Mack, they will give a reward of 3,000,000 baht. Contact number is 086-3544161.

On the morning of July 9, his Mercedes-Benz was discovered parked in the temporary parking lot of the CC Condominium Building, Soi Khao Noi, Moo 5, Tambon Nong Prue, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province.

A food vendor and roast chicken vendor near the parking area report that two women parked this Benz four days ago in the afternoon, but neither has noticed where the two women are walking.

Officers from the District 2 Forensic Science Division inspect the car and take latent fingerprints. Detail shots of the inside and outside of the vehicle.

The interior of the car, including the console, steering wheel, and gear, was discovered to have been wiped with a liquid akin to coolant or toilet cleaning. When the back storage compartment was opened, there was a pair of slippers and documents in a green envelope within.

Mr.Mack was last seen driving behind the village of Swiss Paradise, Soi Maptato, Moo 13, Nong Prue Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province, towards Tung Klom Tan Man, Chaiyaphruek Road, Jomtien, Nong Prue Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province.

Ms. Peta, a 54-year-old German land broker whom Mr. Mack met on July 4 before disappearing, told the police that they discussed purchasing Ban Plu Villa on Koh Samui in Surat Thani Province, as well as boxing stadium land in the area of Soi Thung Klom-Tan Man, Huai Yai Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province, in which Mr. Mack is solely interested in boxing stadium land. They separated after that, and she had no idea Mack was driving behind her.

Related news:

Reward 3 Million Baht to Find A Missing German Businessman