Swiss Husband Denies Involvement In Thai Wife’s Disappearance

NAKHON RATCHASIMA – A Swiss man is under pressure after locals in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, suspect him of being the cause of his Thai wife’s disappearance.

Orathai Posingam, has been missing since January 8, 2024, from her home in Khok Khwan, Chaliang district, Nakhon Ratchasima province. Her Swiss husband, Roland, 53, has told police that she ran away after they argued.

Nittaya inherited over 13 million baht from her first Swiss husband, who died in 2021. She then married Roland, another Swiss man who was a former train driver in Switzerland. The couple moved to Thailand about two years ago.

Roland came to Kornburi Police Station on January 29 to be questioned after the police found some suspicious circumstances, including his statement to Nittaya’s sister that she had probably run away, but she didn’t take her shoes or any belongings with her.

Mr. Roland has stated that he was not engaged in his wife’s disappearance. He was mainly concerned about when his wife would return.

Roland’s passport was taken by police due to ongoing investigations into his wife’s disappearance.

On 28 January, police searched the couple’s home and sent a team of divers from the Phuttham 31 Foundation in Nakhon Ratchasima to look for Nittaya in a pond near the village temple, but they found no body or anything suspicious.

Roland has been keeping to himself at home and has not observed the search operation as he normally does. He only leaves the house to drink coffee, eat or meet with the police. He has refused to speak to the media.

Chai Tawanmai, a radio DJ who is one of Roland’s few close friends, spoke to him about the case. Roland told Chai that he was worried because people in the area suspected him of being responsible for his wife’s disappearance. He insisted that her disappearance was a personal matter of Nittaya and had nothing to do with him.

“Earlier, Roland had scolded his wife for gambling and insisted that his wife had run away on her own and would return shortly, as he did not believe that she was already dead: she might have run away from the people to whom she owed money. That’s why he did not take part in a stakeout with her relatives and the rescue team that was looking for her in various places. He said he didn’t know where to go searching for her because he did not know anyone.”

Police investigated Ms. Orathai’s bank account and discovered that money had been transferred from it to Mr. Roland’s account at around 10:00 p.m. on January 8. Miss Orathai’s sister last saw her when she had less than 2,000 baht in her account.

Mr. Roland told the authorities that Ms. Orathai personally transferred this amount to him using a bank app to repay a loan debt. The police are awaiting verification results from the bank, after which all information will be collected as evidence and investigative guidelines.