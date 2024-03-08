Norwegian and Kazakh Women Get Caught Driving Taxis in Thailand

SURAT THANI and PHUKET – Two foreign women were separately arrested while working as taxi drivers in Thailand. One was in Koh Phangan, Surat Thani Province, and the other was in Phuket.

Under Thai law, foreigners are prohibited from engaging in the occupation of driving mechanically propelled or non-mechanically propelled vehicles, excluding international aircraft piloting.

On March 7, immigration officials from Surat Thani Province and police from the Koh Phangan Police Station apprehended Ms. Unni, 56, a Norwegian national, while she was working as a taxi driver.

A Norwegian woman was arrested at Thongsala Pier in Koh Phangan District and charged with working illegally as a foreigner.

Meanwhile in Phuket Province Police officers, Immigration Police, and investigators at Tha Chatchai Police Station together arrested Mrs. Yekaterina, age 51, of Kazakhstani nationality, in front of a condominium, Village No. 4, Mai Khao Subdistrict, Thalang District, Phuket Province on March 6, and charged her with the same offence.

Prior to arrest, investigators discovered a Russian-language website offering a variety of travel services, including a shuttle service at Phuket Airport. They believed that foreigners were running the services themselves. They decided to prove it.

On Wednesday evening, the officer contacted this individual to pick his up at a condominium in Mai Khao Subdistrict, Thalang District, Phuket Province. Mrs. Yekaterina drove the car to pick him up, despite not having a work permit. So she was transported to Tha Chatchai Police Station for legal action.

According to the Srettha Thavisin government’s policy, intensifying surveillance of foreigners unlawfully working in Thailand is part of security measures for tourists in order to boost the economy.