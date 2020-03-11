Beijing Reports More Virus Cases From Italy, USA

BEIJING (Xinhua) — Beijing reported six new imported cases of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Tuesday, local health authorities said Wednesday.

Five of the confirmed cases are from Italy and one is from the United States, according to the Beijing Municipal Health Commission.

As of Tuesday, a total of 435 confirmed cases had been reported in Beijing. Of all, 326 have been discharged from hospital after recovery and eight have died.

No new confirmed cases have been reported in 12 of the 16 districts in the city for more than 14 consecutive days.

Infection rates slow down

The authorities also reported 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday outside Hubei Province, the epicenter of the outbreak, down from 890 on Feb. 3, according to the National Health Commission Wednesday.

Of them, 10 cases, including six in Beijing, two in Shanghai, and one in Shandong and Gansu each, were imported from outside the Chinese mainland. The Chinese mainland saw a total of 79 imported COVID-19 cases as of the end of Tuesday, showed the commission figures.

The commission said it received reports of 24 new confirmed cases on Tuesday from 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, including 13 from Hubei of which all were from Wuhan, the provincial capital.