Thank You For Saving Boys, Internet Proclaims

By
Khaosod English
-
Twitter: Thavolleyball / Twitter

BANGKOK — The internet was surging with a rare emotion following the discovery of 12 boys and a coach trapped 10 days in a flooded cave: gratitude.

From drawings of the boys and the international rescuers to their boar soccer team mascot and creative depictions of the moment of rescue, here are some thanks-laden tweets under the hashtags #ThamLuang, #13LivesMadeIt and #TeamWildBoarAcademy.

Pictured at left is Air Force Capt. Jessica Tate, spokeswoman for the US Army which sent 30 troops to aid in the rescue.

