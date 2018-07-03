Thank You For Saving Boys, Internet Proclaims

BANGKOK — The internet was surging with a rare emotion following the discovery of 12 boys and a coach trapped 10 days in a flooded cave: gratitude.
From drawings of the boys and the international rescuers to their boar soccer team mascot and creative depictions of the moment of rescue, here are some thanks-laden tweets under the hashtags #ThamLuang, #13LivesMadeIt and #TeamWildBoarAcademy.
Finally, we did it. 😭
#ถ้ำหลวง #13ชีวิตต้องรอด
Photo Credit : หมาจ๋า Facebook Page
We found them. We found them. We found them. We found them.
Come back to home 🖤🖤
HOPE is REAL.
🐗:Hey you!
🐗:Thank you. (Crying)
💂🏻♂️: How many of you?
🐗: 13!
💂🏻♂️: 13?
🐗: yeah 13!
💂🏻♂️: Many people are coming.
On Behalf of Thai people. I’d like to thank you all the biggest support that we have received from many countries. Thank you so much We’re really appreciated and so thankful for the kindness to make this mission possible. #13ชีวิตต้องรอด #ถ้ำหลวง #Thamlaung
•
Thx for never gave up on #hope
Thx for never gave up on #hope
Wonder women
Pictured at left is Air Force Capt. Jessica Tate, spokeswoman for the US Army which sent 30 troops to aid in the rescue.
I am very happy / We are very happy too / Thank you so much / Thank a lot
