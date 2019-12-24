1 The Princess and the Election

The moment Thai Raksa Chart Party leader Preechapol Pongpanich presented the nomination of Ubolratana Mahidol as prime minister to the Election Commission on Feb. 8, 2019 in Bangkok.

In February, Princess Ubolratana shocked the nation by revealing she was running for office – by a party aligned with fugitive former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, no less. For the first time in the kingdom’s 86 years as a constitutional monarchy, a close member of the royal sought political office.

Despite having relinquished her titles, however, the King said she still could not run. The princess was disqualified, and Thai Raksa Chart disbanded shortly after.

“I wish all Thais have rights and opportunities, are well off and happy,” Ubolratana wrote on her Instagram after her 14 hours of candidacy ended abruptly. “I thank you with my sincere love – all people. I wish you all happiness and luck. #ILoveYou.”