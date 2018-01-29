Top: BLAST / Facebook

BANGKOK — Thrash, head bang and crowd surf this weekend when a festival brings the opportunity to dive into the screaming underground of hard-edged music.

Bangkok’s music festival scene will come alive in the coming months with many EDM events, but on the flip side, Blast & Nong Fest will kick out the DJs to play host to the capital’s best hardcore, punk and rock bands such as Darkest Romance, Stray Wolves and Brand New Sunset.

Created by and for those who like it rough, Blast & Nong fest is a new festival dedicated to hard edged music lovers to be staged at an arts and culture venue in western metro Bangkok. Blast & Nong Fest is named after organizers Blast Mag and famed record store Nong Thaprachan.

“We want to showcase the underground acts to a larger audience,” festival organizer and Blast Mag editor Saranpong “Yos” Sookpanon said.

Many of the bands have a large following but Yos hopes the event will give the bands more exposure and in turn widen their fan base.

“There are underrated bands in the show. Sinners turned Saints is really good. They’re like Envy (a Japanese melodic post-hardcore band), like Desktop Error but more aggressive and heavier,” Bangkok hardcore scene fan Seth Chotiwong said.

Blast & Nong Fest starts at 4pm on Saturday at Changchui. Tickets are 200 baht and will be sold at the door. The venue is located near the Bang Bamru Railway Station on Sirindhorn Road in Bang Phlat district.

